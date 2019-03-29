Dalet to Debut New Remote Editing Framework at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Dalet looks to assist professionals who work remotely or in the field with its new Dalet Remote Editing Framework, which will be introduced during the 2019 NAB Show.

This new editing framework is designed to connect journalists, producers and editors to their central content hubs, enabling remote users to edit, assemble, collaborate and submit packages, or download high-resolution media.

This first version of the Dalet Remote Editing Framework natively supports Dalet OneCut, though future updates are expected to support Dalet Xtend-compatible third-party editing applications. The frameworks also uses the AWS infrastructure and Dalet smart-caching technology to eliminate security, latency and other issues.

