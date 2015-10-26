CueScript Sets Up Collapsible Hood at CCW

FAIRFIELD, CONN.—Professional prompting developer CueScript has announced that it will showcase its new CSHCM Collapsible Hood and CSTM24 24-inch Talent Monitor at CCW 2015.

CSTM24

The CSHCM Collapsible Hood is a full-sized lightweight hood that is able to fold without removing the glass for full protection and quick set up. CueScript launched the hood at IBC 2015.

The company will also have its CSTM24 24-inch Talent Monitor on display. It features a high bright LED screen with integrated mounting rails, low energy consumption, two-way picture orientation, looping video output, and HD-SDI in and out.

CCW 2015 and SATCON will take place Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. CueScript will be located at booth 993.