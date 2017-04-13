CueScript Rolling Out New Prompting Gear at NAB Show

STRATFORD, CONN.—CueScript has a pair of new prompting products that will be prominently displayed in its NAB Show booth, a new mounting system that works with PTZ cameras and an IP-based prompting system.

PTZ mount

The design of the new mounting system for PTZ cameras allows PTZ cameras to be mounted upside down in the top of a specially designed prompter hood. With an option for a 15-inch to 19-inch LED display system, this mounting system allows for greater movement for PTZ cameras.

In addition, CueScript will be showing its CueiT IP-based prompting system as well as the CueB engine that offers connection via Ethernet or USB and the connectivity of scroll controllers that can be connected over IP. The CueB produces a true HD-SDI prompting signal and composite video signal; multiple units can be run independently or simultaneously. True HD-SDI video outputs are provided on the CueB and intputs/output on its CSM Monitor range as standard.

These systems will all be located at CueScript’s booth (C10618) during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.