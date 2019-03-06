CP Communications Bringing STREAM Content Acquisition Units to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The first line of products to be unveiled as part of its Red House Streaming brand, CP Communications will launch its STREAM content acquisition packages during this year’s NAB Show. The three packages cover single-camera shoots to multi-camera productions.

Making up the STREAM trio are the CamSTREAM, MultiCam STREAM and Production STREAM. CamSTREAM is a single- or dual-camera acquisition system with streaming support over Ethernet, Wi-Fi and bonded cellular service.

MultiCam STREAM is a scalable multi-camera acquisition camera system for live-streamed and at-home productions, with the ability to support up to four cameras, 32 audio channels and data in its base configuration. All camera feeds are simultaneously ingested into the system and can be decoded and delivered as individual SDI feeds or a multiplexed single stream.

The Production STREAM is a multi-camera flypack acquisition system for on-site and remote productions with larger I/O signal requirements. The system integrates Simplylive video switching and Dante-enabled audio mixing. It also has the ability to support tally and four-wire intercom.

CP Communications will demonstrate the STREAM packages capabilities at its booth, C3307, during the NAB Show.

