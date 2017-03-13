Cooke Optics Prime Lenses Get 2017 NAB Show Spotlight

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Cooke Optics will showcase the Panchro/i Classic series of prime lenses for film and digital capture. First introduced at the 2016 IBC Show, the Panchro/i Classic is a modern redesign of the company’s Speed Panchros lens, with a newly designed housing and PL mounts.

Panchro/i Classic

With its F2.0 aperture and angular field of view, this lightweight lens is ideal for Steadicams, handheld and drone camera work. The lens supports /i technology for frame-by-frame film and digital data capture.

Cooke will also show a front anamorphic/i zoom lens featuring 9x zoom front anamorphic, 45-405mm and T4.5-22, as well as a 35-140mm zoom. Also on display will be the Anamorphic/i SG lens range featuring a coating that gives cinematographers more options for anamorphic character with enhanced flares and other aberrations, while still retaining the oval bokeh.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Cooke Optics will be in boothC5414. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.