Connecticut Broadcasters Association Honors EMS Responders

Pictured (left to right) at the “First Responders” portion of the convention.



Front row: Klarn DePalma, chair of the Connecticut Broadcasters Association and vice president and general manager of WFSB-TV 3 Hartford, Conn. and WSHM-TV 3 Springfield, Mass.; Jewel Mullen, commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Public Health; John Quinlavin, chairman of the Connecticut EMS Advisory Board; Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Salinas of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal; and Lt. J. Paul Vance of the Connecticut State Police.



Back row: LTC Michael Falk, recruiting and retention commander for the Connecticut National Guard; Chief Kevin Searles of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association; Chief Jim O’Neil, president of the Connecticut State Firefighters Association; and Col. Danny Stebbins of the Connecticut State Police.



Credit: Jake Koteen Photography.



HARTFORD, CONN.—The 58th Convention of the Connecticut Broadcasters Assoc. had more than 250 broadcasters attend the Hilton Hartford Hotel Oct. 17.



Keynote speaker Sen. Richard Blumenthal addressed attendees, as did a variety of sales, engineering and broadcast experts.



The CBA also honored first responder organizations the Connecticut Emergency Management Services Advisory Board, the Connecticut National Guard, the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, the Connecticut State Firefighters Association, the Connecticut State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard for their service and dedication to Connecticut residents.