GV Expo: Comrex to Showcase LiveShot
WASHINGTON—At the upcoming 2016 GV Expo, Comrex Corp. will display LiveShot, which delivers live, two-way HD video and audio over IP networks at latencies as low as 200mS. With CrossLock VPN technology, LiveShot can remain stable on challenging 3G/4G, Wi-Fi and satellite networks. LiveShot encodes and decodes video to the H.264 codec standard.
LiveShot delivers full-duplex video and stereo audio between the field portable and studio rackmount systems. In addition, a full-duplex cue channel is available between the systems. On the portable, the return audio/video channel is delivered via output connectors, or streamed to a mobile device via the built-in Wi-Fi access point. The cue channel is accessible on the portable via wired headset or Bluetooth audio to a wireless headset.
With easy remote-management tools and a 3-pound chassis, LiveShot can handle demanding field broadcasts. Used by government organizations and PEG stations for a range of applications, LiveShot is suitable for streaming video and audio from wherever internet is available.
Comrex will be on the show floor in booth 501.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox