GV Expo: Comrex to Showcase LiveShot

WASHINGTON—At the upcoming 2016 GV Expo, Comrex Corp. will display LiveShot, which delivers live, two-way HD video and audio over IP networks at latencies as low as 200mS. With CrossLock VPN technology, LiveShot can remain stable on challenging 3G/4G, Wi-Fi and satellite networks. LiveShot encodes and decodes video to the H.264 codec standard.





LiveShot delivers full-duplex video and stereo audio between the field portable and studio rackmount systems. In addition, a full-duplex cue channel is available between the systems. On the portable, the return audio/video channel is delivered via output connectors, or streamed to a mobile device via the built-in Wi-Fi access point. The cue channel is accessible on the portable via wired headset or Bluetooth audio to a wireless headset.



With easy remote-management tools and a 3-pound chassis, LiveShot can handle demanding field broadcasts. Used by government organizations and PEG stations for a range of applications, LiveShot is suitable for streaming video and audio from wherever internet is available.



