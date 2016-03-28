Comrex to Display VoIP Acquisition, Distribution at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Comrex Corporation will show a broad range of products for remote acquisition, contribution and distribution, including version 1.4 of LiveShot, a Video over IP (VoIP) acquisition and distribution tool that delivers high-quality, low latency video and audio over a range of IP networks. With this upgrade, LiveShot systems now interact using a peer-to-peer model, making them easier and more efficient to configure. Since they’re more closely related to the company’s Switchboard server, users no longer need to memorize the units’ IP addresses to connect a fleet of LiveShots. Capable of providing two-way media simultaneously, LiveShot provides return video, two IFB returns, and a director/camera PL even over challenging networks.

Comrex will also feature Access firmware 4.0, available for Access and BRIC-Link II product lines, which offers a new CrossLock network-bonding feature that enables multiple networks to be utilized at once. Users can configure multiple networks for redundancy—along with forward error correction—resulting in greater reliability on higher bandwidth links. This upgrade enables higher quality, lower latency, and improved stability from more locations.

Comrex will also show an industrial strength 4G/LTE Connect Modem that is 3G compatible, outfitted with a high gain antenna, that’s powerful enough to handle the heavy data load of an IP audio or video broadcast.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Comrex Corporation will be in booth C1633. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.