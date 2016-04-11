Cobalt to Debut 9941 Routers at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Cobalt Digital will premiere its new 9941 series of routers that are designed for the company’s openGear platform. Part of the open architecture terminal gear system, the 9941 routers increase the density and flexibility available for system designers standardizing on the openGear based products.

The new routers come in 3G/HD/SD-DI/ASI/MADI versions range from 24x24 or 12x12 square or 12x4 asymmetrical I/O configuration; there will also be a 12G-SDI signal coax input in a 12x4 version. Different options of coax connectors will be available to meet the channel density required using standard BNC, HDBNC or DIN. A built-in Ethernet port, as well as multiple Serial and GPI/O ports, are available as physical control and monitoring connections. A JSON-based Reflex protocol, SNMP and third-party router protocol allow for integration with AMX and Crestron systems. Native GUI options include an integrated HTML-5 Web server and support for the DashBoard control system. The 9941 router cards will be integrated with Pesa’s Cattrax control system.

The routers are built on a FPGA platform and have integrated frame syncs and line syncs. This allows for processing features like the +CS. Many of the FPGA-based features will be available for the 9941 router series, including the +QC Quality Check audio/video/metadata monitoring technology. The 24x24 router configuration can be added on to the 9970-QS series of multiviewers and can turn four cascading modules into a reconfigurable, non-blocking 20x4 multiviewer with configurations of four independent 5x1 multiviewers up to a 17 window system.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Cobalt Digital will be in booth N1418.