Clear-Com to Launch FreeSpeak II Integrated Fiber-Wireless Intercom at IBC2016

AMSTERDAM—At this year’s IBC Show, Clear-Com will unveil FreeSpeak II-Base II, the new FreeSpeak II wireless base station, and the new fibre-capable FreeSpeak II Splitter box (FSII-SPL). These new FreeSpeak II components complement new beltpacks and transceiver antennas introduced by Clear-Com to provide unprecedented coverage, flexibility and reliability for virtually any broadcast production requirements.

Some of FreeSpeak II-Base II’s distinctive features include:

•A Base Station for digital signal transmission over 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz frequency bands with an intuitive cascade menu and a browser-based Core Configuration Manager (CCM) for system configuration and real-time system changes.

•Supports up to 25 full-duplex wireless beltpacks and covers a large production area with up to 10 distributed-antenna transceivers and two transceiver splitters spanning up to 20,000 metres from the base station over fibre connection.

•Can be used with a headset as a Master Station for operators to communicate with anyone wired or wireless on the system.

•Two built-in optional SFP fibre connectors for enabling either a native single-mode or multi-mode fibre link between base stations and the new FreeSpeak II Splitter (FSII-SPL).

•Multiple 2-wire and 4-wire ports are also available to connect with any industry-standard analogue partyline and 4-wire audio devices, respectively.

•7kHz wideband audio for the most natural, digital sound.

The new FreeSpeak II Splitter (FSII-SPL) connects up to five FreeSpeak II transceiver modules from one of two antenna ports on the FreeSpeak II-Base II via the SFP fibre connectors; it offers five RJ45 Ethercon connectors, LED status indicators for each connection, and a DIP switch for setting CAT5 or fibre operation. It can be mounted into the 1RU Splitter Rack, which holds up to two splitters, or on a microphone stand or against the wall. The box is IP-54 rated, approved for outdoor use, so water-protective housing is not required.

Clear-Com will be in Stand #10.D29. IBC 2016 takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.