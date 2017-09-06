City-Producer App to Be Released at IBC 2017

LUXEMBOURG—City-Producer, a new integrated professional broadcast mobile journalism app, is getting its official release at IBC 2017. During the show, attendees will be able to see demonstrations of the newly released app and ask questions of City-Producer’s sales and development staff.

City-Producer was designed for broadcast TV facilities and incorporates tools to provide mobile journalists remote content creation and uploading to TV stations or social media websites. The app works with both the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7 Plus processors.

The app features an integrated HD camera with built-in stabilization, independent aperture and ISO control. It allows for either automatic or manual settings for all functions, including pre-setting color temperature. Variable zoom and the ability to switch between cameras with the iPhone 7 Plus is also available. While recording, the screen display indicates processor use, battery level, available storage and the length of the recording. Zebra, grid and waveform displays can be enabled or disabled, as can manual or automatic focus and “Tap to Focus” features.

Editing tools include the use of an Illustration track, access to audio level settings separate from the video clips, cross fades, mark-in and mark-out points for voice-over insertion, static graphics and dynamic graphics. Additional features include a five-second visual countdown.

City-Producer also features two special modules, City-Live and City-Connect. City-Live runs on the iPhone and streams using the RTMP protocol to any RTMP compatible server/device/platform, like Facebook Live. City-Connect is a Mac-based application that allows the user to directly export projects from City-Producer to any Mac and to manage music and graphic libraries.

City-Producer is now available. The company will demonstrate the app at its booths, 7.G12 and 11.C51, during IBC 2017.