Collective Newsroom Deploys Nxtedition's Newsroom System
The independent news producer has deployed a complete newsroom system in a new facility in New Delhi, India
The news production tech provider nxtedition is reporting that it supplied a complete newsroom system to Collective Newsroom, an independent news producer based in New Delhi, India.
The deployment in a new facility delivers high quality journalism to digital, audio and television, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Telugu as well as English, the companies reported.
Collective Newsroom was founded by four senior BBC journalists based in India, with the aim of creating high-quality impartial news services in seven languages. It also provides all the news content for the BBC services in India, its largest international market. The company now embraces more than 250 journalists across the country.
“We want to create a newsroom operation that is future-proof and flexible, as well as providing all the collaboration we need between our journalists, editors and producers,” said Atul Garg, head of technology at Collective Newsroom. “We saw in nxtedition the functionality we really need, including realtime data and graphics integration, as well as integrated workflows wherever our journalists are working.”
The deployment is a hybrid cloud implementation that is completely scalable, allowing it to respond to rapidly changing news agendas, nxtedition said.
Designed from the ground up to be a story-focused news production platform, nxtedition provides simple and intuitive access to sophisticated workflows, enhancing collaboration and using automation to give the journalists the time and tools to create content.
“We chose nxtedition over other vendors because its all-in-one integrated platform supports both digital and TV production,” Garg said. “Its powerful functionality and ease of use makes it fast to adopt, and its architecture makes it future-proof, whatever the challenges the market brings to us in future. That is what really sets it apart in the competitive broadcast automation space.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
“We have the best journalistic talent in India, but we have to stay competitive in the ever-evolving media landscape,” he added. “nxtedition ensures our production capabilities remain top-notch across all platforms.”
For more information on the nxtedition microservices-based production platform and its capabilities, see nxtedition.com.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.