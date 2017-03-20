Cineo’s Spotlight on Color-Tunable Mid-Power Soft Light at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Cineo Lighting will spotlight its MavX color-tunable, mid-power soft light, the latest addition to its Cineo Maverick product line. Designed for small studio and portable applications, the MavX features the optimized output required for film, video and still photography.

For studio applications, MavX delivers up to 8,000 lumens from a lightweight, compact package, making it ideal for lighting broad areas where the grid height is challenging. It also provides the color rendering and output benefits of Remote Phosphor Technology (RPT), with dynamic color tuning from 2700K to 6500K and accurate presets at 3200K, 4300K and 5600K.

With passive thermal management for soundless operation, it delivers a volume of light equal to a traditional 1K soft source with no color shift or flicker at any output level. It also supports Cineo’s photo-accurate dimming, which matches the dimming curve to camera stops. Local control is simple and intuitive, with inherent five-pin wired and wireless DMX controls.

When used as a portable, battery-powered soft source, Cineo’s SmartPower technology provides consistent light output during battery operation, regardless of the charge state of the battery. MavX also protects a battery fleet by providing adjustment to the fixture’s current draw to match the batteries’ output capability.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Cineowill be in boothC9945. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.