Wide+Close x ARRI Equals Live Cinematic Multicam for Streaming

LOS ANGELES—I founded Wide+Close with Ryley Fogg, my partner and Eastside Camera Rental owner, in 2019 after successfully integrating ARRI Cinema cameras with DTS fiber conversion systems into a traditional TV broadcast infrastructure. At the time, it was cutting-edge technology—risky but groundbreaking.

Ryley and I have collaborated on documentary, commercial and live music projects for over a decade. After numerous music documentaries and live performances, we decided to bring our approach for Live-to-Tape productions into the Live-Live space.

Thus, Wide+Close was born, with the philosophy that there is a better way to visualize live performances. We reimagined livestream production, moving beyond a coverage-based approach to an artistic, cinematic interpretation of music based on look and feel. Image quality, color, and composition are our guiding principles. We call this approach “Live Cinema.”

Live Cinema With ARRI

Live Cinema merges the talent, tools and techniques of the filmmaking world and integrates them into a streaming pipeline. We believe Live Cinema bridges the gap between being at a concert and watching from home. But it requires a complete shift in thinking.

We chose ARRI because it is the gold standard in film imaging. Coachella has been our testing ground, allowing us to refine our approach and fully harness ARRI camera, lens, and stabilization systems.

The biggest shift for us is that technology is no longer an obstacle but a facilitator. Each year, we have implemented new advancements: wireless technology, real-time live color grading, and IP-connected multicamera workflows. This evolution has allowed us to focus entirely on elevating the creative aspect rather than making the technology function.

What once felt like an uneasy handshake between cinema and broadcast has now become seamless. Traditional broadcast elements like graphics, transmission, and encoding have been integrated smoothly into our cinematic live workflow. Our custom-built truck is no longer just a broadcast vehicle—it’s a creative hub designed for live music and cinema.

Over the years, we have upgraded our live truck to keep up with the increasing scale and complexity of live productions. Initially, we started with two stacked 40x40 routers, then upgraded to two stacked 80x80, and now, we are running two stacked 120x120 routers, giving us 240 I/O capable of handling two stages and up to 40 cameras. This upgrade allows us to support large-scale productions with artists who demand up to 24 cameras per performance.

ALEXA 35 System

For 2025, we are integrating ARRI’s latest and greatest ALEXA 35 system into Coachella’s main stage. Using the ALEXA 35 system, ARRI TRINITY and ARRI Signature Zooms and Primes, we have made a significant leap in dynamic range and highlight retention, surpassing even the Sony Venice. The ALEXA 35 brings an unmatched cinematic feel, perfectly replicating the organic texture of film. We are also expanding our stabilized remote systems, including TRINITY and SRH-360 EVOs.

We’re particularly excited about the dynamic range improvements, especially in highlight retention. The ALEXA 35 doesn’t just avoid clipping; it retains detail in the brightest areas better than any camera we’ve ever used—ARRIs maintain a smoother highlight roll-off.

We can now craft bespoke images at the highest level, rivaling high-end feature films or even the likes of major half-time shows. The seamless integration of our workflow allows us to concentrate on what matters most: the art of the live show.

What excites me most about our 2025 setup is that we are no longer constrained by technology. The entire field is now connected via IP, allowing us to communicate with every single camera system and make real-time creative changes to the look of a show.

We are no longer just adjusting iris and exposure; we are live color grading and crafting images in real time, at a level that matches the biggest productions in cinema.

This hybrid model blends the best of broadcast and film, with a seamless workflow that allows directors and artists to focus solely on creativity.