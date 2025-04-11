Redwood Light Relies on BB&S to Light Up KION and KWTV

We found that the BB&S Reflect fixtures were the perfect solution for the challenges of lighting the KION-TV’s studio with low ceilings and a compact layout.

BEND, Ore.—Redwood Light is a lighting design and integration company with over 20 years of experience utilizing and installing a broad scope of lighting products in both live and produced entertainment applications.

We’ve been working with BB&S Lighting products since they first hit the market, installing Area 48s and Force 7 lekos in dozens of studios over the years—often alongside other lighting systems. BB&S has always stood out for its exceptional reliability, consistent high-quality light output and thoughtful design.

In the past year, we’ve transitioned to outfitting entire studios exclusively with BB&S fixtures, including Reflect Bi-Color lights and Compact Fresnel (CFL) Bi-Colors. These products have been integral to recent installations for Novi City Government, Southwest Airlines, AIG, KION-TV in Monterey, Calif. and KWTV in Oklahoma City—delivering the performance and efficiency our clients need for broadcast and content creation.

Low-Profile Design

The low profile of BB&S fixtures make them perfect for smaller spaces with low overhead grids, while also providing a clean, open aesthetic in larger studios. Their compact size makes them ideal for fitting into tight or unconventional spaces—giving us, as lighting designers, more flexibility and creative options.

We love the beautifully soft, diffuse light that the BB&S Reflect Bi-Color system delivers—it’s perfect for broadcast environments. Its slim form factor is particularly well-suited for desk lighting, offering superior wrap and coverage compared to traditional 1x1 panels. We frequently use the 4-foot Singles as soft backlights in dynamic areas with multiple talent positions or where talent needs freedom to move, like green screens, touch screen monitors, or interview setups.

The Compact Fresnels (CFLs) measure just 5.5 inches in diameter but pack a punch. They’ve become our go-to for key and backlighting for fixed positions, such as seated desks; and their small size allows for discreet placement in even the trickiest spots.

But what truly sets BB&S apart is how their lights render skin tones. Every time we install Reflect systems, anchors and producers comment on how natural and flattering they look on camera. With high CRI and a color spectrum that complements all skin tones—whether warm or cool—the results are consistently outstanding.

Lighting KWTV

One notable use case is our work with KWTV in Oklahoma City. KWTV’s studio was a large, multipurpose space designed for maximum versatility—requiring multiple camera positions for nearly every set, from the anchor desk to interview and lounge areas. The BB&S Reflect Bi-Color units allowed us to create broad, soft lighting that looked great from every angle. Their even, diffuse output made it easy to maintain a polished look across the entire studio, no matter where the cameras were positioned.

Because the studio used a mix of lighting brands, the superior quality of the BB&S fixtures stood out. Every BB&S light delivered identical color, tone, and quality—ensuring a cohesive, professional appearance across every shot.

Another client of ours, KION-TV in Monterey, had a studio that presented a different challenge with low ceilings and a more compact layout. The BB&S Reflect fixtures were the perfect solution—keeping the space open and uncluttered while delivering high-quality light. Their slim design allowed us to maximize headroom, making wide shots easier and helping the set feel more spacious on camera.

As always, the exceptional light quality from BB&S impressed both the production team and on-air talent, resulting in a final broadcast image that looked clean, natural, and professional.

More information is available at https://brothers-sonsamerica.com.