Cinegy to Preview 8K Products at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At the 2016 IBC Show, Cinegy will demonstrate 8K versions of its capture, playout, production and archive management software.

Cinegy says its existing customer base has smoothly migrated from SD to HD and is now seeing some repeat the same process into 4K. The German based provider of broadcast technology says it is previewing its 8K products at IBC to allow early adopters to start trialing now.

“While 8K may be still a moonshot for many, demonstrating just how easy it can be helps underscore our future-proofing message, i.e., there is an affordable answer today that costs the same for SD, HD, 4K, and, if you wish, 8K,” said Jan Weigner, Cinegy CTO and Co-founder.

The core of Cinegy’s 8K IBC demo is the DANIEL2 GPU video codec for acquisition and production, designed for recording from camera sources, editing, post-production, and playout.

Also to be shown at IBC, “Cinegy as a Service,” touted as a hardware-free way to bring television to cloud-based services.

To see both of these solutions, visit Cinegy’s booth at 7.A30. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.