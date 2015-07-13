ChyronHego Rolls Out BlueNet Graphics Workflow at IBC2015

MELVILLE, N.Y. – IBC attendees who make their way to the ChyronHego booth will see the broadcast graphics company’s BlueNet end-to-end graphics workflow. The BlueNet workflow contains new and updated products designed to enhance offline graphics production and create graphics using file-based video import and export.

Channel Box Prime

One of ChyronHego’s new products is the Camio 4.2 graphics asset management tool. The latest update of the Camio line comes with a complete redesign of LUCI, the modular interface for producer fulfillment of graphics in newsroom computer systems, with tight integration across ChyronHego product line, can now utilize forward-thinking technology for interfaces on PCs, Macs and tablets.

A new update of the Channel Box, Channel Box Prime, will also be shown to IBC attendees. The redesign of ChyronHego’s channel branding was done for the 64-bit environment. New features for Channel Box Prime include a dedicated rendering engine, scene designer, and Warp Effects, a special-effect that integrates third-party modeling and rendering tools.

ChyronHego’s Paint series also have new versions that will be shown. Paint 6.1 will allow broadcasters to introduce and telestrate a 4K stream in an HD broadcast without losing resolution, according to ChyronHego; Paint Live is designed for live OB productions; and Paint Offline enables users to access file-based import and export video on their laptops.

Studio MediaMaker

Making its IBC debut is the Lyric64, a 64-bit application of the Lyric graphics product. Lyric64 offers a single product for graphics creation and playout with an updated user interface with point-and-click access to data, seamless usability and easy access to Lyric’s feature set. In addition, Lyric 64 is resolution-agnostic, supporting authoring and playout in nonstandard aspect ratios and resolutions of 4K.

An all new ChryonHego will bring to the show is the Studio MediaMaker. This new product streamlines broadcast productions into smaller or non-traditional organizations, providing automation for end-to-end processes of broadcasting. A stand-alone system, Studio MediaMaker also provides tight integration to MOS-compatible newsroom computer systems with template file-based delivery of content to internal MAMs, transmission servers and websites.

ChyronHego will be located at booth 7.D11 at the 2015 IBC Show, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.