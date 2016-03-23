Chernock, Laird and Symson Earn NAB Honors

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced the trio of recipients for its TV and Radio Engineering Achievement Awards and Digital Leadership Award. Dr. Richard Chernock, chief science officer at Triveni Digital, has earned the 2016 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award, while Andrew Laird, former vice president and chief technology officer at Journal Broadcast Group, will receive the 2016 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award. Adam Symson, senior vice president and chief digital officer at The E.W. Scripps Company has been named the recipient of the 2016 Digital Leadership Award.

Dr. Richard Chernock

Chernock currently serves as chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Technology Group on ATSC 3.0. He has published papers and made a number of presentations on the new standard at conferences. He also previously oversaw the development of DTV standard enhancements, including ATSC Mobile and ATSC 2.0.

Laird is recently retired, but had worked in the radio industry since the 1960s. Laird helped evaluate and standardize digital AM and FM broadcasting through his work with the National Radio Systems Committee.

Symson oversees strategy and execution of Scripp’s portfolio of Web, mobile and OTT business. He reportedly helped launch a membership-based service on a local TV station website, and Scripp’s acquisitions of podcasting company Midroll Media and OTT video news service Newsy.

The trio will receive their awards at the annual NAB Technology Luncheon on April 20 during the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.