CES 2018: Philips TVs Getting Technicolor HDR in 2019

LAS VEGAS—CES attendees will get a sneak preview of what Philips has up its sleeve for 2019, as the company’s North American licensee, Funai Electric, has announced that it will demonstrate Philips TVs that have integrated Technicolor HDR.

The new Philips line will be compatible with Technicolor HDR technology, which simultaneously distributes HDR and SDR content through one single stream. The technology will be available with Philips TVs in the U.S. in 2019, to go in line with the expected release of ATSC 3.0.

Funai will display the prototype Philips TV sets throughout CES 2018.