CES 2017: New Rohde & Schwarz Video Tester Makes Debut

LAS VEGAS—Munich-based company Rohde & Schwarz has brought its new VTC/VTE/VTS video tester line to CES, to demonstrate its testing capabilities for HLG-capable devices. The new system is designed to test performance and interoperability of future generations of HDR/HLG-capable video consumer electronics.

Based on the flexible test and measurement module for HDMI and HDR tests, R&S’ new system offers generator and analyzer functionality for data rates up to 18 Gbps, as well as functions introduced with the new HDMI standard like scrambling. Its HLG testing capability includes the testing and emulation of the signaling function and the generation of new test patterns.

The systems generator function can edit the Dynamic Range and Mastering InfoFrame for HDR and HLG. It displays the Enhanced Extended Display Identification Data (E-EDID) of the connected sink, as well as permits the playback of customer-specific, uncompressed moving picture sequences. The analyzer unit provides E-EDID and displays the Dynamic Range and Mastering InfoFrame, while the video analyzer provides bit-accurate display of electro-optical transfer function in use. HDR CTS tests are available for both the generator and analyzer.

R&S’ new video tester will be on display at its booth, South Hall 1-20930, during CES 2017.