CES 2017: LG Bringing Three New Super UHD TVs With Nano Tech

LAS VEGAS—LG will show off its newest Ultra HD TVs at CES this week, and the company has partnered with Technicolor to build on the new models’ advance display technology.

The Super UHD TVs (models SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000) feature Nano Cell technology, said by LG to render “highly nuanced and accurate colors while maintaining picture quality at wider viewing angles.” The TVs also feature Active HDR with Dolby Vision supporting multiple HDR formats; LG's updated webOS smart-TV platform; and a super-slim design. A crescent-shaped stand is meant to give the 55-inch SJ9500 – just 6.9mm at its thinnest point – the illusion of floating in the air.

Nano Cell LCD displays use uniformly sized particles — approximately 1 nanometer in diameter — to create subtle, accurate colors that can be viewed from wider angles than other LCD TVs, said LG. They also absorb surplus light wavelengths, the company added, which enhances the purity of the colors displayed on the screen.

To build on this technology, LG has partnered with Technicolor, which will debut a new Expert color mode in 2017. The new TVs will support Advanced HDR by Technicolor, said to improve HDR10 and HLG content being displayed, and will feature a new HDR Effect feature that raises image quality for SDR content. With the HDR Effect feature, SDR images are processed frame-by-frame to improve brightness in specific areas, enhance contrast ratios and render more precise images, said LG.

The webOS platform, meanwhile, now features a Magic Link feature that provides instant recommendations for finding content and accessing information about actors and characters on-screen. Connecting the TV to a mobile phone or PC with a USB cable lets user view 360-degree virtual-reality content.

Pricing and availability will be at the show.

