Canare Touting 12G, Hybrid Fiber Optic Products at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Canare will promote 12G and hybrid fiber optic products for video, audio and data—including cabling and connector solutions for every need—at the 2017 NAB Show. This year’s exhibit encompasses fiber-optic cabling, triaxial cabling, patchbays and HFO connector panels.

Canare’s SMPTE cables are designed to carry HD signals from today’s uncompressed HD cameras. Fiber optic cable-based distribution enables long distance, noise-free, low latency transmission. The company will also show patchbays—for use with high frequency signals—that feature dual-contact construction for improved contact stability.

They will also display a range of triaxial cables, and camera and panel connectors, designed to connect cameras with camera control units. This is important because broadcasters still heavily rely on triax cabling to connect to the house system at many venues and arenas.

Canare also offers HFO connector panels customized to customer specifications, such as the numbers and types of inputs and outputs, for in-studio and mobile use. The pre-terminated HFO camera connector panel, with built-in splice enclosure box, provides quick, easy installation between HD camera systems and a terminal panel or rack. By combining the unit and frame, the HFO camera connector panel enables a variety of layouts depending on the system design.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Canarewill be in boothC7234. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.