Calrec to Unveil AoIP Networking Interfaces at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Calrec Audio will highlight networking interfaces that facilitate audio over IP and video over IP networks. Designed for greater freedom and flexibility, these offerings include the AES67/Ravenna and AVB interfaces, and a SMPTE 2022-6 video interface.

Calrec Dante modular I/O card

The AES67/Ravenna and AVB interfaces are 1U boxes that transport 256 channels of audio on a single connection, or 512 channels of audio with an expansion card, making it one of the highest-bandwidth connections available for either protocol. The box also accommodates one of each card, allowing simultaneous operation of multiple formats.

Calrec's Dante modular I/O card, launched at the 2014 IBC Show, now offers AES67 support as standard. This combination allows access to up to 64 bidirectional channels in either protocol. The system utilizes Audinate's Brooklyn II card.

The SMPTE 2022 modular I/O card, which has a 10GB port, can receive up to four SD, HD, or 3G video streams, and de-embed 16 audio channels from each. Each video stream can be retransmitted intact or with newly embedded audio. A secondary 10GB port provides for hitless switching, as defined by SMPTE 2022-7.

Leveraging Calrec’s Hydra 2 technology, multiple networking protocols can be used at the same time. For example, a signal can be received via AES67, and then sent out via SMPTE 2022. Hydra 2 provides seamless, scalable audio networking, mixing consoles with routers and I/O interfaces, and allowing many I/Os to be shared and controlled regardless of location.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21.