Broadway Video to Intro OTT Distribution Service at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Broadway Video will present Digital 1, a new over-the-top (OTT) content fulfillment service that facilitates the preparation, aggregation, and delivery of digital content across multiple platforms in a single seamless process from conception to monetization.

The Digital 1 service consists of advanced encoding and transcoding, rich metadata management, cloud-based file storage, format conversion, quality control and closed captioning. With Digital 1, content creators, such as large networks, can deliver their content to Broadway Video’s multiple, qualified platforms, including Amazon, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Netflix, Roku and Vudu, among others. Users can access the service from an intuitive user interface and dashboard that allows transparent tracking throughout the workflow.

Offered on a single fee-per-title basis, Digital 1 manages the metadata associated with client-submitted content to identify the HTML elements that directly communicate with search engines. Capturing and leveraging this metadata for content delivery and archive helps content creators generate a new revenue stream.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Broadway Video will be in boothSU10225. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.