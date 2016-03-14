Broadpeak to Launch CDN, OTT Solutions at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB show, Broadpeak will unveil solutions that enable IPTV, cable, OTT, hybrid TV and mobile operators to optimize Content Delivery Network services, video streaming, analytics, and more to boost the live or VOD quality of experience for consumers.

At the show, Broadpeak will demonstrate its Nano CDN Multicast ABR v1.3 running on 4K STBs to deliver live 4K content. By implementing multicast support for most popular ABR formats, operators can cost-effectively manage consumption peaks in live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their home networks.

Broadpeak will show v3.1 of its Umbrella CDN that lets content providers choose the most adapted CDN for delivering video content. Its advanced capabilities include CDN Diversity, a new technology that allows content providers to dynamically assess and compare the quality of several CDN services to deliver the highest quality content possible.

To optimize OTT video delivery, Broadpeak’s BKS-350 Origin Packager improves multiscreen video delivery on managed or open Internet networks through on-the-fly packaging and unique cache management capabilities. Broadpeak’s CDN in a Box, Cloud PVR, and video analytics solution will also be on display.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Broadpeakwill be in booth SU10402CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.