Broadcast Wireless to Unveil Video Codec Plans at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—Broadcast Wireless Systems, a broadcast RF systems manufacturer and consultant, will unveil its plans for a new H.265/4K video codec platform at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam.

Not only will Broadcast Wireless be providing details of its latest codec development, it will also be soliciting input from end users to help complete the final part of the design.

Broadcast Wireless Systems Commercial Director Stuart Brown said in an announcement, “From the outset, we decided that we would only proceed with our new H.265/4K platform if we could offer a demonstrable, real-world solution to our customers, which is why features such as low, two-frames in 4K delay and low 10W power consumption are integral to the platform. However, before we finalize our offering, we’re actually going to do what others only talk about, and that is consult with end users to ensure we develop what is best for their needs.”

Broadcast Wireless will also show its latest advanced wireless transmitters, advertising its systems integration and project management offerings. All this can be seen at Broadcast Wireless’ shared booth with Sematron, at 1.A78. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.