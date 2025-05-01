BBC World Service Taps Encompass, Zixi to Transition from Satellite to IP-Based Delivery

LONDON, UK—The BBC World Service is working with Encompass Digital Media and Zixi to transition the global distribution of its content from satellite to IP-based delivery, offering “unparalleled flexibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness,” according to Encompass.

The first major milestone was reached at the end of March, and delivered the full transition to IP distribution for BBC World Service partners across Europe with the Americas, Pacific, Africa, and Asia to follow.

The BBC World Service allows the British broadcaster to reach a potential worldwide audience of 450 million, delivering news and current affairs in 42 language services including English across a mix of video, audio and online output.

The BBC World Service is using Encompass’ Altitude Connect platform, integrating Zixi’s IP delivery technology with Altitude Media Cloud, Encompass’ global broadcast cloud platform.

Encompass says its strategy towards emphasizing the modernization of broadcast infrastructure, audience resilience, and cost-effective content distribution is "a natural fit" for the BBC’s own distribution roadmap. By moving to IP-based delivery, Encompass expects the BBC World Service will:

Expand accessibility by delivering content more efficiently across a range of digital and broadcast platforms.

Enhance flexibility and security, ensuring uninterrupted service in regions where satellite coverage may be unreliable or cost-prohibitive.

Support sustainability and cost reduction, moving away from legacy satellite technology to a more scalable and adaptable digital framework.

The shift to IP also enables targeted content delivery, allowing the BBC to respond more effectively to market challenges and changing audience needs.

In migrating hundreds of radio and TV partners globally from satellite to IP delivery, the project aims to transition The BBC World Service from bespoke receiver hardware to commodity, software-based solutions. The BBC World Service is using SCTE 224 to integrate broadcast schedules, delivering precise and seamless channel switching across the global platform, Encompass said.

Nigel Fry, Director Distribution, International Services, BBC News, said: "Transitioning BBC World Service distribution to IP represents a major milestone in our commitment to modernizing how we serve markets worldwide. This shift provides another level of flexibility for our services while aligning with our long-term strategy to adapt to the evolving media landscape. With the support of Encompass and Zixi, we are ensuring that BBC World Service continues to deliver trusted news and information to audiences, wherever they are, with greater reach and security than ever before."

Marc Bruce, CEO of Encompass Digital Media, said: “We are proud to partner with the BBC and Zixi to bring a new era of IP-based content distribution to BBC World Service. This project is a significant step forward in modernizing broadcast infrastructure, allowing for greater flexibility, cost efficiency, and enhanced security. By moving away from satellite, we are enabling the BBC to reach its global audience with unmatched flexibility and precision."

Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi, added: "Zixi is thrilled to collaborate with the BBC and Encompass to deliver this groundbreaking transition to IP-based distribution. Our technology ensures the highest level of reliability, security, and scalability, allowing the BBC World Service to expand its reach and maintain its reputation for excellence in global broadcasting. This project is a testament to the future of content delivery, where IP distribution becomes the gold standard for efficiency and innovation."