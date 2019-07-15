Black Box To Highlight Emerald Unified KVM Developments, AV-over-IP at IBC 2019

Black Box will mark the European introduction of its new MCX AV-over-IP system and feature products across its Emerald Unified KVM (keyboard, mouse and video) portfolio, including a new remote app, at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The Remote App for the Emerald Unified KVM platform enables authorized users to remotely access sources, including PCs, servers and virtual machines, at the same time across an Emerald KBM network. The app, which supports full-HD up to 45fps, is well-suited for tasks like remote process and application monitoring.

Used with the Black Box Boxilla network manager, the Remote App provides a list of connections and makes access quick and easy. Because the Remote App is not tethered to a fixed position, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere.

The company will also feature its Emerald ZeroU DVI transmitter for its Emerald Unified KVM platform. Compact in size, the ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SD receiver, offering users a seamless desktop experience anywhere on a TCP/IP network with hardware housed in a secure corporate data center or in the cloud.

Requiring less than 40Mb/s of bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter enables high-performance connectivity for a variety of applications.

The company also will demonstrate the need for convenient, intuitive real-time access to multiple computers from multiple locations at its IBC stand.

See Black Box at IBC 2019 Stand 8.B59.

More information is available on the Black Box website.