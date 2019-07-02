Best of Show Awards at IBC 2019—Entries Open

LONDON—TV Technology's sister publication TVBEurope has announced that entries are now open for the annual Best Of Show Awards at IBC 2019.

The deadline for entering is 5 p.m. (BST) on Monday, Sept. 9.

In addition to TVBEurope, Best of Show Awards will be given out by Future publications: PSNEurope and Radio World International.

This year’s TVBEurope category is home to all broadcast/media and entertainment technology products and solutions.

Coverage areas in this category include, but are not limited to:

Acquisition products, technology and accessories

Adtech

AI, automation and machine learning

Archiving and storage

CDNs

Cloud

Cyber security

Data and analytics

Displays and screens

Drone and aerial filming kit

Field/mobile reporting

Graphics

IP-based workflows

IPTV

KVM

Live production

Live streaming

Media asset management

Media transport

Metadata

Mobile networks (4G/5G/LTE Broadcast)

OB/on-location units

OTT

Playout

Post production & VFX

Satellite

Studio production

Smart media technologies

Test and measurement

Transcoding

UHD/HDR/HFR

VoD services

VR/AR/MR

Entries are open to any company that exhibits a new product at IBC2019. Products need not be shipping but must be shown publicly at IBC2019. The cost of each entry is £410 per product.

Each entry requires: