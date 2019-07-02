Best of Show Awards at IBC 2019—Entries Open
LONDON—TV Technology's sister publication TVBEurope has announced that entries are now open for the annual Best Of Show Awards at IBC 2019.
The deadline for entering is 5 p.m. (BST) on Monday, Sept. 9.
In addition to TVBEurope, Best of Show Awards will be given out by Future publications: PSNEurope and Radio World International.
This year’s TVBEurope category is home to all broadcast/media and entertainment technology products and solutions.
Coverage areas in this category include, but are not limited to:
- Acquisition products, technology and accessories
- Adtech
- AI, automation and machine learning
- Archiving and storage
- CDNs
- Cloud
- Cyber security
- Data and analytics
- Displays and screens
- Drone and aerial filming kit
- Field/mobile reporting
- Graphics
- IP-based workflows
- IPTV
- KVM
- Live production
- Live streaming
- Media asset management
- Media transport
- Metadata
- Mobile networks (4G/5G/LTE Broadcast)
- OB/on-location units
- OTT
- Playout
- Post production & VFX
- Satellite
- Studio production
- Smart media technologies
- Test and measurement
- Transcoding
- UHD/HDR/HFR
- VoD services
- VR/AR/MR
Entries are open to any company that exhibits a new product at IBC2019. Products need not be shipping but must be shown publicly at IBC2019. The cost of each entry is £410 per product.
Each entry requires:
- Your product name
- 500 word pitch describing why your product deserves to be considered for a Best of Show Award
- A high-res (300dpi) image of your product
- The URL for the company who makes the product
- IBC stand number
- Contact details for the stand representative
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox