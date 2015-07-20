Axon to Showcase UHD, Cerebrum and AVB at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—At IBC 2015, Axon Digital Design will showcase its latest 4K products and Cerebrum, its broadcast control and monitoring software. Cerebrum's functionality and features simplify multidevice monitoring and control onto one interface. It supports devices from different manufacturers, including routers, production switchers, servers, receiver decoders, multiviewers and waveform monitors, using either SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) or third-party protocols.

Axon’s Synapse signal processing product line now offers a range of 4K products. These include a 4K up/down converter, a distribution amplifier and two production Tool Boxes. Both Tool Boxes (U4T100 and U4T140) will carry Vanc and Hanc data such as timecode and embedded audio. The U4T140 also provides a Dolby E encoder and decoder.

Axon also will demonstrate SMART DVB, its platform for live MPEG-2 and DVB transport stream reporting. Launched earlier this year, SMART DVB is a complete suite of tools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams.

As part of its collaboration with industry bodies such as the EBU, SMPTE and IEEE to develop the next generation of standards, Axon will update visitors on its on-going work on S2022.

Axon will exhibit in Stand 10.A21/B21.