Aviwest to Announce Global Video Uplink Capability at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Aviwest will debut PRO180+, which adds expanded global connectivity to its DMNG PRO video uplink series, at the 2017 NAB Show. The PRO180+ supports most cellular networks deployed worldwide, including the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America and most of Asia.

This capability gives broadcasters the flexibility to provide live coverage from anywhere in the world using a single unit, and without having to replace internal or external cellular modems. Being able to stream live HD video to receivers with minimal delay dramatically speeds up newsgathering.

The PRO180+ has eight built-in universal cellular modems, a custom antenna array, Wi-Fi modem and two best-in-class video encoders. It automatically detects real-time network capabilities, allowing media professionals to easily configure and operate the system on the go. They can also communicate with the studio through the IFB return channel via a user-friendly, touchscreen interface.

These units can also be controlled by Aviwest’s Manager management system, StreamHub transceiver and the Remote smartphone application, or any device connected to the unit though the network.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27.