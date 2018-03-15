Avid Connect 2018 Speaker Line-Up, Program Announced

BURLINGTON, MASS.—The fifth annual Avid Connect conference, which is produced with the Avid Customer Association, is slated to get underway April 6-8 in Las Vegas and Avid is previewing the event by announcing its full list of speakers and program schedule, all of which will highlight the theme for this year’s edition, “Innovation in Action.”

The speakers represent a wide range of industry professional. Among the announced speakers are Guillaume Aubuchon, CIO and managing partner, DigitalFilm Tree; Raymundo Barros, CTO at GloboTV; Dwayne R. Brown, director, creative technology and implementation, Rogers Media Inc.; Olympic Channel Services Head of Technical Jorge de la Nuez Fernández; Henry Frecon, CEO at Source Digital Inc.; Mathew Gilliat-Smith, CEO, Fortium; Kathy Haley, TVNewsCheck publisher; Jason Justman, senior principal architect at SinclairDigital; Brinton Miller, senior vice president of technology strategy & architecture, Discovery Channel; Benji Rogers, CEO of dotBlockChain Media; William Steele, CEO of WheresMyMedia; and Andy Wilson, head of business development for Digital Production Partnership. The full list of speakers is available here.

The 2018 program is focused on two learning tracks: “Business of Broadcast & Media” and “Creation of Compelling Content.” These areas of focus will be tackled in panels and sessions that include “The Cloud Revolution: Taking Media Operations to New Heights,” “Navigate Immersive Viewer Experiences: New Business Prospects, New Potential Content in VR & AR,” “Olympic Size Productions—How the Biggest Names in Sports Deliver the Biggest Events,” “Master the Workflow: The Clearest Path to Becoming a Feature Film Editor,” and “Creating a Compelling Immersive Audio Mix for VR Content.”

In addition to the speakers and programs, Avid Connect will announce the results of the second annual ACA Vote, where members of the Avid Customer Association can lend their view on what should be Avid’s focuses in the coming year. The vote is open to registered ACA members until the March 19 deadline.

Avid will also display many of its latest products as well as that of other companies in the Partner Pavilion. Companies expected to be present in the pavilion include AMD, Aspera, Dell, Glookast, PACE Anti-Piracy, Quantum and Western Digital.

The 2018 Avid Connect conference is open for registration, with a pre-event discount rate available until March 31. For more information, visit www.avidconnect2018.com.