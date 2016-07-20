ATEME Showing Kyrion and TITAN Lines at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—ATEME, a maker of HEVC, H.264, MPEG-2 video compression solutions for the broadcast and cable industries, will feature its Kyrion and TITAN product lines at this year’s IBC Show in Amsterdam.

The Kyrion line is an encoder and decoder solution for satellite, fiber and internet networks. Features include quick start-up, ultra-low latency, ABR output and Automatic Repeat reQuest for high quality OTT streaming and support for HEVC with an easy-to-install software upgrade.

ATEME will also feature the TITAN Mux, a software stream processor working on a “pay as you grow” model, serving as the video headend for aggregating and preparing streams to be sent to the physical layer. TITAN Edge integrates decoding, encoding, multiplexing, time-shifting, advertising and packaging functionalities together.

ATEME will feature its TITAN and Kyrion product lines at booth D.71, Hall 1. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.