Arvato & Annova to Show Newsroom, MAM Solutions at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Arvato Systems and Annova Systems will share a large booth with their partners Joiz Global, Make TV, HMS Media Solutions and Plantri GmbH. Arvato will show products ranging from media asset management (MAM) to media analytics, and demonstrate how media companies can maximize video servers to monetize the ad inventory, and more.

Make TV’s Live Video Cloud, which is fully integrated with Arvato’s VPMS MAM System, lets content producers quickly and easily navigate, view, select and edit live recordings and pre-recorded material, even before it reaches the in-house production infrastructure.

Annova will feature Open Media, its flagship product promoting efficient newsrooms, controlling and coordinating information and events, and enabling news teams to connect with their audience. Joiz Global will show its interactive OTT TV platform, website and app building services combined with sophisticated analytics that help engage and monetize audiences.

HMS Media Solutions will highlight modular automation solutions spanning broadcast workflow from ingest to distribution. And, Plantri will display social media solutions for the newsroom, including News Board and Social Media Gateway, along with its dashboard solution that gives broadcasters rapid, transparent access to their business data for faster, more accurate decisionmaking.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Arvato Systems and Annova Systems will be in booth SU5515. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.