Artel Stresses Interoperability at CCW 2015

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel will be on hand at the upcoming CCW 2015 conference to showcase a trio of products and their integration and interoperability. The three products—the DigiLink, Fiberlink and Scan Do—enable customers to design and deploy a complete contribution media transport system.

The DigiLink line features a new DL4120 1RU chassis with integrated 20x20 3G routing, Ethernet switching, and chassis management capabilities. There will also be DigiLink’s 9-Port Ethernet aggregators and optical transceivers with VLAN trunking and tagging capabilities for video and Ethernet data streams for routing across networks. A dual-port L-Band demodulator, capable of receiving two L-Band signals and converting them to DVB-ASI, will be on display as well.

Fiberlink

The Fiberlink six-channel HD/SD/ASI multiplexer is also set to be demonstrated. The TX/RX pair of 1RU chassis can aggregate up to six asynchronous HD-SDI, SD-SDI and DVB-ASI video feeds into a single wavelength for transport across fiber or managed optical networks.

Artel will also showcase IP, 4K, Ethernet and JPEG 2000 technology.

CCW 2015 is set to take place Nov. 11-12 in New York at the Javits Convention Center. Artel will be at booth 948.