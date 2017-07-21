Artel Focusing on IP Migration at IBC 2017

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel will take on IP with its IBC 2017 offering, presenting an end-to-end hybrid IP- and fiber-based network designed to address migration requirements from direct fiber to all IP or hybrid IP/SDI networks.

InfinityLink

Part of the display will include updated features for Artel’s InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms. The modules now include auto-sensing for broadcast-quality 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI video formats, as well as Ethernet traffic over IP. These IP-based systems feature SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP encapsulation and optional forward error correction algorithms. There will also be DLC/ILC410, DLC/ILC450 IP transport solutions for the DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms and show new features in the DLC/ILC450, including GigE IP interfaces.

Artel is also planning a demonstration of SMPTE 2022-7 Hitless Protection Switching in an IP network. This will allow users to create breaks in video transmissions between the InfinityLink chassis and witness delivery of uninterrupted clear video signals.

A collaboration with ARG will showcase additional IP delivery technology as well as interoperability between the InfinityLink and DigiLink platforms and ARG’s Quarra and IP systems, including the ARG Quarra 10000 10-Gbps Ethernet PTP Switch with SMPTE 2110-10 and 2059-2 support, and the 8000 ARG IP streaming device. Artel’s FiberLink 3500 series for transmitting 4K/UHD video will also be on hand.

Artel will be located at booth 5.A65. IBC 2017 will run Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.