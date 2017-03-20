Appear TV IP-centric Ultra-High-Speed Video Networking Coming to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Appear TV will showcase new modules for its X10 and X20 ultra-high-speed networking hardware platform at the 2017 NAB Show. With support for IP centric architectures, the X10 and X20 serve as the foundation of a highly flexible, secure, ultra-low delay broadcast network.

X20

The three new modules include a high-speed IP card that delivers both compressed and uncompressed video, a high-density SDI card and scrambling card for secure content delivery. Both platforms offer a programmable option with modules that alternate between SDI and IP in the compressed or lightly compressed domain, allowing broadcasters to easily transition from SDI to IP operations at their own pace.

Appear TV’s ABR just-in-time packager, an integrated software solution that combines a video segmentation engine, high-performance storage DRM engine, and origin server will also appear at NAB. Running on a customer’s preferred server architecture, it enables operational capacity and redundancy provisioning to be re-defined by adding more hardware, physically or via the cloud. It supports a variety of deployment architectures, including edge deployments without CDN support, and provides seamless integration with third-party encoders.

The company is also planning to display the XC5000 head-end chassis that holds purpose-built cards to handle reception from IP, ASI, DVB-C, ISDB-T, 8VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2; scrambling/descrambling, and encoding/transcoding; and output formats, including IP, ASI, DVB-C, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-S/S2. It can be configured and monitored using its integrated web-based GUI.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Appear TVwill be in boothSU3602. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.