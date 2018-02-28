Aperi, Video Clarity to Test H.264 Compression at VidTrans 2018

CAMARILLO, CALIF.—Aperi has a number of technology demonstrations planned for VidTrans 2018, but the IP live media processing provider is looking to highlight a partnership with Video Clarity on a presentation of Aperi’s H.264 compression app.

During the demonstration, Video Clarity will test the quality of the H.264 compression app on audio and video live. The demo also intends to show how compression can be analyzed when operating in live IP-centric infrastructures to ensure optimal media compression and transport.

Andrews Osmond, Aperi’s vice president of business development, will attend the show to present a session titled “Sorting the Fact From the Fiction—IP and Software-based Live Video Transport.” Osmond’s presentation will cite real-world deployments to show the value of IP.

Additional demonstrations planned include Aperi’s live remote production technology and apps created using Aperi’s software-based media processing technologies. The company will also showcase the latest in its IP security offerings, including real-time network address translation, RTP packet and media inspection and firewalling, and new fail-over technologies.

VidTrans 2018 is underway and will continue through March 1 in Los Angeles.