Ang Lee to Present at NAB’s ‘Future of Cinema’ Conference

WASHINGTON—It’ll be lights, camera, action for the 2016 NAB Show as the annual conference will kick off proceedings with Oscar-winning director Ang Lee making a presentation at the “Future of Cinema Conference.” Produced in partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, Lee will give a keynote at the conference on the future of filmmaking and provide an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming movie “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” which was shot in 4K, 3D, 120 frames per second resolution and HDR.

Ang Lee

Lee, who is best known for directing “Life of Pi” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” will make his presentation with members of his “Billy Lynn” production crew, including editor Tim Squyres, production system supervisor Ben Gervais, stereographer Demetri Portelli, and Scot Barbour, vice president of production technology for Sony Pictures Entertainment. The panel will discuss the technology and possible future of working in 120 fps 4K 3D format.

“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” is an adaptation of Ben Fountain’s novel of the same name, about an infantryman who partakes in a halftime show on Thanksgiving before being redeployed to Iraq. The film stars Joe Alwyn, Vin Diesel, Kristen Stewart, Garrett Hedlund and Steve Martin and is slated for a Nov. 11 release date.

“The Future of Cinema Conference: The Immortal Movie” will take place April 16-17. Lee will give his presentation on April 16 at 2:15 p.m.

The 2016 NAB Show runs from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.