AI Venture OnFrame Launching at IBC 2017

LONDON & AMSTERDAM—OnFrame is a new media software company from the team that founded Nativ and that will have its big debut at IBC 2017. OnFrame aims to provide users the ability to create AI-enabled automated analysis, processing and repurposing pipelines and scale them out.

The OnFrame platform is a real-time video processing stack with pluggable architecture that supports media processing use cases. The platform is cloud-based and API-driven. The beta version of the platform will be shown at its stand 10.A42 during IBC 2017.

Jon Folland, Gordon Ashworth and Nick Ryan are the founders of OnFrame.

“We want to provide an API-driven developer platform to capture, process and augment masses of video and audio streams cheaply and scalably, using state of the art machine learning,” said Folland. “The aim is to generate real-time actionable data and augmented video, tailored by the customer, for their own needs.”