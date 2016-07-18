AES Unveils Details for VR/AR Conference

NEW YORK—Co-located with the 141st AES Convention in Los Angeles, the Audio Engineering Society is hosting its inaugural International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality. The Society has announced the full schedule for the conference, including technical papers, workshops and tutorials.

Program content is slated to focus on the AR/VR creative process, applications workflow and product development. This will include a total of 27 technical papers that will be offered, including “Object-based 3D Audio Production for Virtual Reality Using the Audio Definition Model” from BBC Research & Development’s Chris Pike, Richard Taylor, Tom Parnell and Frank Melchior.

A series of workshops will also be provided by Fraunhofer, Sennheiser, Dolby, Sound Practices and Technicolor. Topics will cover “Audio Production, Mixing and Delivery for VR Audio,” “Immersive Sound Capture for Cinematic Virtual Reality,” “Object-based Audio Mixing for AR/VR Applications,” “Immersive Sound Design with Particle Systems,” and “3D Audio Post-Production Workflows for VR.”

There will also be a manufacturer’s expo of research institutions, developers and vendors that are providing immersive spatial audio for virtual reality and augmented reality media.

The two-day conference will take place from Sept. 30-Oct. 1. AES members can get either a one day or two day pass for $195/$295; non-members $280/$435. Registrants will also be able to attend AES 141. For more information, click here.