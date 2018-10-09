AES NY: AIMS Partners With AES on New AoIP Tech Pavilion

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will join forces with the Audio Engineering Society to host the first audio-over-IP technology pavilion at AES New York 2018, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City, Oct. 17–19.

The AoIP Pavilion will consist of six demo pods, an AIMS demonstration area and a Pavilion Theater, all of which will highlight the latest in AoIP technology and compatibility, including AES67 and associated technologies as they relate to SMPTE ST 2110.

“AIMS and AES created this pavilion because we recognize the growing importance of media networking in the pro audio and broadcast industries,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “Whether you deal with networked audio for broadcast and streaming, live sound or studio recording in any number of applications, everyone from audio networking novices to experienced audio and networking engineers will walk away from the AoIP Pavilion with valuable insight into media networking from many of the leading experts in this field.”

AIMS members will participate in the demonstration area, which will feature IP audio devices that include compatibility between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110. The demo will consist of three racks of interoperable audio equipment exchanging IP streams.

The Pavilion Theater will offer educational presentations from representatives of industry groups, manufacturers and AIMS members. The presentations will cover topics such as the basics of AES67; the relationships between AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110; IP audio-stream monitoring; the anatomy of a full-stack implementation; and successful real-world deployment. The Pavilion Theater’s 30-minute presentations will run continuously throughout the three days of the AES convention and are free to all attendees of both AES New York 2018 and the 2018 NAB Show New York.

The AoIP Pavilion will also include six individual demonstration pods, four of which will be occupied by AIMS members ALC NetworX, Riedel Communications, Studio Technologies, and The Telos Alliance. Several of the pods will be connected to the main AIMS demonstration area, providing a live demonstration of audio networking over IP.

Companies participating in AIMS demonstration area are:

• ALC NetworX

• Archwave

• Artel Video Systems

• DirectOut

• Focusrite Audio Engineering

• Genelec

• Lawo

• Luminex Network Intelligence

• Meinberg

• Merging Technologies

• Riedel Communications

• Solid State Logic

• Studio Technologies

• The Telos Alliance

• Ward-Beck Systems

• Wheatstone Corp.

• Yamaha

To learn more about what’s happening in the AoIP Pavilion Theater visit the AES New York 2018 website.

