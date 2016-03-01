AES’ Krivit to Talk Career Development at AES Mexico 2016

NEW YORK—In concurrence with the upcoming Sound:Check Xpo in Mexico City, the AES Mexico Conference 2016 will take place from March 13-15. The conference will features Masterclass presentations, educational workshops, and a presentation from AES President John Krivit on student and career development.

Krivit will give his address on the opening day of the conference. His presentation, “From Student to Professional: Strategies and Best Practices for Matriculating into Your Audio Career,” will highlight ways to establish oneself in the industry, and how industry trends can help shape ways to find the right jobs.

In addition, the AES Mexico 2016 conference will feature other presentations from Fernando Guzmán, José Rivera, Marcela Zorro, and Mauricio Gargel. Workshops for the conference include “The Art of Equalizing Without the First EQ,” “Loudness From a Monitoring Perspective,” and “Saving Rock & Roll.”

The AES Mexico 2016 conference is dedicated to the Latin America professional audio community. For more information or to register for the event, click here.