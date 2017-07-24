Adder Technology to Showcase Latest KVM Products at IBC 2017

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Adder Technology, the high performance KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) specialist, will be providing a first-hand look into the latest KVM technology developments within broadcast on stand 7.C30 at IBC2017, held between 15-19 September at the RAI in Amsterdam.

CCS-PRO 8

Adder will be demonstrating how its extensive range of IP-based, high performance KVM switching, matrix and extension solutions are enabling broadcasters to streamline their workflows, increase ROI and maximise productivity across different facilities. Whether it’s a studio control room or a post-production suite, the team will be showing how KVM technology can deliver value and performance in any broadcast environment, including those in which 4K and HDR10 video extension are required.

The products that will be on display for all IBC2017 attendees include:

· AdderLink Infinity — an IP-based, high-performance KVM extender or matrix that improves workflows and allows for a flexible infrastructure through its ability to scale in response to the user’s needs. Redundant network operation capabilities offer failover assurance while pixel perfect technology ensures better-than-HD resolutions.

· Adder CCS-PRO8 — a command and control switch that enables users to seamlessly control up to eight different machines across eight displays using just one mouse or keyboard. With support for multiple monitors that combine audio and independently route USB connections, the CCS-PRO8 adds tremendous ergonomic and efficiency value with some additional unique features.

· AdderLink XDIP — a high resolution, ultra low latency digital KVM extender that is geared specifically towards small and medium-sized applications. The XDIP offers flexible application and ease of use for AV professionals in all industry sectors — maintaining control at all time, whether from a single facility or from multiple locations.

Jamie Adkin, VP Sales EMEA, Adder Technology, says: “IP and KVM technology are two extremely hot topics within broadcasting at the moment, and so we are anticipating a lot of attention around the latest IP-based KVM developments. By showing attendees close up how each product operates, we can give them a much better idea of the benefits that IP-based KVM technology can deliver to their own applications.”

To find out more about how Adder’s product range, visit the team in Hall 7, Stand C30.