ABC’s Jarvis to Interview Hearst’s Swartz at 2017 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—At the opening event of the 2017 NAB Show, Hearst President and CEO Steven Swartz will be taking questions from ABC News Chief Business, Technology and Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis as part of his previously announced Q&A session.

Jarvis reports for a number of ABC News programs, including “Good Morning America,” “Nightline,” “20/20,” “World News Tonight With David Muir” and “This Week With George Stephanopoulos.” She also is the host and managing editor of “Real Biz With Rebecca Jarivs” weekly show and the “No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis” podcast.

The 2017 NAB Show Opening event will be held April 24 and is sponsored by Blackmagic Design.