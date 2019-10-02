ABC Meteorologist Ginger Zee Headlines NAB Show New York’s Opening Keynote

NEW YORK—During hurricanes or other emergencies, natural or otherwise, broadcasters are often the first informers and key resources for many. At this year’s NAB Show New York, the opening keynote session will focus on this important role with ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and NAB’s President and CEO Gordon Smith.

Ginger Zee

Zee is an Emmy Award-winning meteorologist that covers weather for “Good Morning America” and on ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms. Zee has a wide range of experience covering weather locally and nationally, including for historic weather events like Hurricane Sandy and Katrina, the California wildfires and the 2013 Boston blizzard.

In addition to broadcasters’ job of keeping viewers appraised of vital news like the weather, Zee and Smith will also discuss the science of meteorology and technical advances in weather reporting, including augmented reality.

“Ginger Zee has guided viewers through some of the most devastating storms in recent history, both on the local and national level,” said Smith. “Her ingenuity and popularity have propelled her career, and her commitment to providing critical weather information serves as a lifeline to ABC viewers.”

Zee and Smith’s session will take place on the opening day of NAB Show New York, Oct. 16. The conference takes place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.