4K 4Charity at IBC 2016 Open for Registration

PORTLAND, ORE.—In between booth visits and presentations, attendees will have the chance to run through Amsterdam as Elemental Technologies has announced that its 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series will return to IBC 2016. Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The run will take place at Amstel Park on Sept. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event registrations will go to Heifer International, a global charitable organization that helps bring sustainable agriculture and commerce to areas with history of poverty, and Jeugdsportfonds, an Amsterdam charity that offers sports opportunities to children between the ages of 4-18 whose families do not have the resources to pay for athletics club membership.

Aspera, Verimatrix, Dolby, ChyronHego and XStream make up some of the sponsors for this year’s race, along with media partners NewBay Media Europe and Rapid TV News. The deadline for sponsorship commitments is June 30. For more information, contact Laura Barber at laurab@elementaltechnologies.com

To register for the event, go to 4k4charity.com.