2018 NAB Show: TVU Unveiling IP Newsgathering Transmitter with Global Modem

LAS VEGAS—TVU Networks is set to premiere the TVU One TM1000G—a new model of its TVU One IP newsgathering transmitter—at the 2018 NAB Show. Weighing just 2.2 pounds, the TVU One TM1000G features an embedded global modem that makes it easier for broadcasters to transmit live coverage of important events, like elections, natural disasters and sporting events, from virtually anywhere in the world.

With the global modem, broadcasters need only insert local SIMs wherever they are into the transmitter and they’re ready to go live. Compared to TVU Networks’ standard model, the TVU One TM1000 IP, the new TM1000G offers increased flexibility, robust functions and hassle-free operation, without sacrificing performance or picture quality.

Previously, depending where in the world the user wanted to broadcast from, the standard model required that a specific set of modems be installed to ensure compatibility with a particular region’s SIMs. This meant that modems had to be swapped out if a broadcaster planned to use it in a country that required a different modem configuration.

The TVU One TM1000G transmitter is available with HEVC video compression and TVU’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm to transmit full HD quality video with a half-second of latency at 3Mbps. And it can transmit simultaneously over multiple connections, including cellular, microwave, WiFi, Ethernet, BGAN and satellite.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. TVU Networks will be in booth C1707.

