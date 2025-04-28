LiveU Acquires Actus Digital

HACKENSACK, NJ—L iveU , a global provider of live IP-video contribution, production and distribution solutions, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Actus Digital’s business and technology. LiveU says the acquisition will significantly enhance its recording, monitoring and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and “accelerate its mission to help customers improve operational effectiveness and create more value from video.”

Actus Digital, renowned for its intelligent monitoring and compliance platforms, used by premier broadcasters and media agencies worldwide, brings powerful content analysis, Quality of Experience (QoE) monitoring solutions, and advanced AI enabled tools that will complement the LiveU EcoSystem, delivering workflow simplicity and operational efficiency, the company said. The LiveU EcoSystem is a set of innovative IP-video solutions, that add efficiency and shorten workflows across the entire video production chain, including multi-cam 5G contribution encoders and cloud-based ingest, production and IP-video distribution solutions, making the two solution portfolios highly synergistic.

"We are delighted to be welcoming Actus Digital to LiveU," said Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder of LiveU. "Their exceptional, market-leading monitoring platform and AI expertise, combined with our shared commitment to reliability, quality, and customer service will significantly strengthen our entire offering in line with our overall strategy.”

“The LiveU EcoSystem is IP-Positive, meaning it accepts all the major video protocols for maximum interoperability and ease of use for our customers. With Actus Digital, we can now give our customers the valuable ability to monitor and gain insights from all these different feeds in a single solution, so that they can always be sure of their LiveU experience,” he continued.

Sima Levy, President and Founder of Actus Digital, added: "Joining LiveU provides our customers with easy access to a comprehensive, high-reliability IP-video EcoSystem, backed by world-class support. Combining the LiveU EcoSystem with the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform delivers powerful new capabilities to our customers across radio, TV, OTT and the internet. In fact, more and more of our customers have asked for integration with LiveU and we’re excited to be able to combine our resources and expertise to serve them better.”

The Actus Digital brand and Sima’s role as president of the brand will continue, according to spokesperson for LiveU.