2018 NAB Show: Sonnet to Unveil Thunderbolt 3 External eGPU Solutions

LAS VEGAS—Sonnet will premiere Thunderbolt 3 high-performance graphics solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, including the eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 560 and eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon 570 external graphics processing unit (eGPU) solutions. When used with light, thin laptops, these portable, integrated Thunderbolt 3 eGPUs significantly improve graphics performance.

Also new from Sonnet is the new eGFX Breakway Box 650, a Thunderbolt 3 to eGPU PCI Express card expansion system, designed for computationally intensive video graphics processing unit (GPU) cards, such as the AMD Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon Pro WX 9100 and 9100 SSG and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 series.

The quiet, cool eGFX Breakway Box 650 also supports GPU cards, such as AMD Radeon R9, RX, RX Vega and Pro WX models, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 9 and 10 series, Titan X and Xp and Quadro models that connect to Thunderbolt 3 computers.

The Sonnet exhibit will also feature Thunderbolt 3 editions of its Echo Express Thunderbolt-to-PCI Express card expansion systems, including the Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (2U rackmount) systems, which connect up to three full-length, full-height PCIe cards to the computer via a single cable. Both enable Mac and Windows computers equipped with 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3's 2,750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth to support high-performance adapter cards.

Sonnet’s new 1TB Fusion Thunderbolt 3 PCIe flash drive is a solid-state drive storage device that offers NVMe flash storage and leverages the 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 bandwidth to deliver up to 2,600 MBps data transfer speeds.

Sonnet will also show: SF3 Series dual-slot Thunderbolt 3 pro media readers; a range of 10 Gigabit Ethernet Thunderbolt adapters; Presto PCI Express cards, including Thunderbolt 3 adapters; and the Avid-qualified xMac Pro Server rackmount solution with built-in Thunderbolt 2 to PCI Express card expansion for Mac Pro computers.

The 2018 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 9-12. Sonnet will be in booth SL10224. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

Read up on all of TVT's NAB Show Sneak Peeks and other 2018 NAB Show news here.